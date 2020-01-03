Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Reading Isaac Asimov at 100

TechCrunch Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In his recently published book “Astounding,” the author Alec Nevala-Lee brings American science fiction’s Golden Age back into focus by following four key figures: John W. Campbell, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard — and Isaac Asimov, who officially turned 100 today (his exact birthdate was unknown). Nevala-Lee’s warts-and-all portrait paints Asimov — known to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University [Video]Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University

Isaac Fruechte on taking the Offensive Coordinator position at Northern State University

Credit: WKBTPublished

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran - Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far,..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ebbybennett

Ebby RT @StephenAtHome: Isaac Asimov would have been 100 today. He published in every category of the Dewey Decimal system. After reading him yo… 8 seconds ago

WilberCortezG

Wilber Cortéz Gómez. RT @TechCrunch: Reading Isaac Asimov at 100 https://t.co/Cirwywvcxn 41 seconds ago

jonmertz

Jon Mertz Reading Isaac Asimov at 100 https://t.co/HlpWrGZGzc 3 minutes ago

TechCrunch

TechCrunch Reading Isaac Asimov at 100 https://t.co/Cirwywvcxn 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.