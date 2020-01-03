Global  

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019, beating expectations

The Verge Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019, beating expectationsPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019 between the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, the company announced today, marking better than expected sales for devices supporting the next-generation mobile standard.

While 6.7 million devices may not sound like a lot in the grand scheme of the phone market, it’s better than expected — at IFA 2019, Samsung had only sold 2 million 5G devices, and only expected to sell 4 million total by the end of 2019. That number also makes up a considerable amount of the fledging 5G market, with Samsung claiming its devices count for 53.9 percent of the global 5G marketplace.

"This year, every Samsung flagship will be a 5G one"

2020 is expected to be an interesting year for 5G growth across the...
