TurboTax and H&R Block must make free filing services more accessible to taxpayers under new IRS agreement (INTU, HRB)

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services from search results as part of a new agreement with the Internal Revenue Service.

· The agreement also allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that directly competes with commercial products like... · TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services from search results as part of a new agreement with the Internal Revenue Service.· The agreement also allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that directly competes with commercial products like 👓 View full article

