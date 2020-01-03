Global  

TurboTax and H&R Block must make free filing services more accessible to taxpayers under new IRS agreement (INTU, HRB)

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
TurboTax and H&R Block must make free filing services more accessible to taxpayers under new IRS agreement (INTU, HRB)· TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services from search results as part of a new agreement with the Internal Revenue Service.
· The agreement also allows the IRS to create its own free filing service that directly competes with commercial products like...
