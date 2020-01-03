Global  

Man Proves Tesla Model S Is Slower Than Porsche Taycan On Whiteboard

Fossbytes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Maths savvy man and automotive enthusiast, Jason Fenske, proved that the Tesla Model S is slower than the Porsche Taycan. The Model S is Tesla’s top-spec four-door electric car capable of doing 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. The Porsche Taycan is also a four-door electric sedan, with a 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.6 seconds. However, […]

The post Man Proves Tesla Model S Is Slower Than Porsche Taycan On Whiteboard appeared first on Fossbytes.
