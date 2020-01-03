Global  

Samsung shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones in 2019

TechCrunch Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Samsung Electronics announced today that it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones in 2019, surpassing expectations set by the company earlier. In September, Samsung Electronics vice president JuneHee Lee suggested that more than two million Samsung 5G smartphones had already been sold during remarks at IFA, and that the company expected to double […]
