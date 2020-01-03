Global  

FDA Bans Fruit- and Mint-Flavored Vaping Products

geek.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
FDA Bans Fruit- and Mint-Flavored Vaping Products(via sarahjohnson1/Pixabay)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially banned flavored e-cigarette products in an effort to curb youth vaping. The agency specifically targeted tastes that appeal to children, including generic “fruit” and mint. Enticed […]

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Study Confirms One-Quarter Of High School Students Vape [Video]New Study Confirms One-Quarter Of High School Students Vape

More than one in four high school students and one in 10 middle schoolers in the United States are vaping. The data comes from a new government-led survey published Tuesday in the Journal of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FDA bans mint and fruit flavored vaping products but exempts menthol and tobacco

The vaping flavoring ban aims to target products most widely used by teens while allowing adults access to products that might help them quit smoking.
USATODAY.com

FDA bans production, sale of fruit- and mint-flavored vape pods

Today, the FDA officially banned most fruit- and mint-flavored, cartridge-based vaping products. The new rules are yet another attempt to curb teen vaping....
engadget

