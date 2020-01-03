Global  

LG unveils eight ‘Real 8K’ OLED and LCD TVs ahead of CES

The Verge Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LG unveils eight ‘Real 8K’ OLED and LCD TVs ahead of CESImage: LG

LG has announced eight 8K TVs, ahead of CES. There are two OLED models which are 77 and 88-inches big, and six LCDs measuring between 65 and 75-inches. LG is yet to announce pricing or availability information for any of the sets, but it’s keen to emphasize that they’ll all offer “Real 8K,” in what appears to be a shot across the bow at Samsung and its recently announced certification from the 8K Association.

The announcement marks a continuation of LG’s proxy war with Samsung over what exactly constitutes an 8K TV. While both companies agree that 8K is a resolution of 7680 horizontal pixels by 4320 vertical pixels, the two companies have different ideas about how these should be measured. LG uses the Consumer Technology Association’s...
