Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away

geek.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles AwayInternational Space Station (via NASA)

Space travel is full of unknowns—like how to treat a blood clot in outer space. When a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station discovered a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in their neck, […]

The post Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: Doctors On Earth Treated Blood Clot Of Astronaut In Space

Doctors On Earth Treated Blood Clot Of Astronaut In Space 00:54

 Doctors on Earth treated a blood clot found in the neck of an astronaut in space.

UNC School of Medicine Expert Helps Treat Astronaut’s Blood Clot During NASA Mission

UNC School of Medicine Expert Helps Treat Astronaut’s Blood Clot During NASA MissionCHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNC School of Medicine expert helps treat astronaut’s blood clot during NASA mission.
Business Wire

Ultimate Telemedicine: Expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA mission

An astronaut aboard the ISS had a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) -- or blood clot -- in the jugular vein of the neck and had it treated while on the mission.
Science Daily

Remegev

Craig Frederickson RT @geekdotcom: Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away https://t.co/WfjbGwry0M https://t.co/jek3IiKuvt 6 hours ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away https://t.co/O9EjcNIkZD #Geek #Technology 9 hours ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away https://t.co/WfjbGwry0M https://t.co/jek3IiKuvt 9 hours ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Earthbound Doctor Treats Astronaut’s Blood Clot From 250 Miles Away https://t.co/Y944UA7ZwA https://t.co/D0q07igUBL 9 hours ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot Space travel is full of unknowns—like how to treat a blood clot in outer space. https://t.co/3F53pSi8Hm @NASA… https://t.co/gDsDhBlDyl 9 hours ago

