Google suspends Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people's homes, including a sleeping baby

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Google suspends Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people's homes, including a sleeping baby· Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services, after a user who connected a Xiaomi camera to his Google Home Hub said he could see into other people's homes.
· The owner of a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP home security camera posted on Reddit that they could see stills from strangers' homes when...
News video: Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras

Google Disables Xiaomi Cameras 00:34

 Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services. The change comes after a user said he could see into other people's homes. The owner posted on Reddit that they could see stills from strangers' homes when attempting to stream content from their camera. A spokeswoman for...

Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

On the show today: Google suspended home integration for Xiaomi products after user is able to see a stranger's camera feed; OnePlus to debut a disappearing camera at CES; Apple hires ex-HBO CEO to..

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration for Assistant-enabled devices

Google temporarily disables Xiaomi Mi Home integration for Assistant-enabled devicesGoogle has temporarily killed the Mi Home integration with Google Assistant. The integration was dropped because of a creepy incident involving a Google Nest Hub...
WorldNews Also reported by •HinduExtremeTechengadget

Google denies Xiaomi access over security bug

A Google Home Hub user found images from a stranger's home being streamed to his device.
BBC News Also reported by •ExtremeTechengadget

GilbertMunjoro

Gilbert Munjoro Google suspends Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people's… https://t.co/2b0RiXgzSB 6 minutes ago

narenreddysykam

Narendra Reddy Sykam RT @bns5: Google suspends #Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people's homes, inclu… 2 hours ago

bns5

Narayan🇮🇳 Google suspends #Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people'… https://t.co/fAws8eQ3sM 2 hours ago

PatriotPeach

MissShe RT @Cara_TXZEAL: Google severs ties? w/ Xiaomi, a Chinese company. Google Suspends Chinese Company’s Integration After Smart Home Systems S… 2 hours ago

Cara_TXZEAL

Cara TXZEAL Google severs ties? w/ Xiaomi, a Chinese company. Google Suspends Chinese Company’s Integration After Smart Home Sy… https://t.co/azCRbwHEur 2 hours ago

BRICBreaker

Kenneth Rapoza Hmmmm.... https://t.co/lrDV0jH80x $GOOG suspends Xiaomi... 3 hours ago

iJonniM

Jonni Martinez  #CES2020 RT @iPhoneinCanada: Google Suspends Xiaomi Mi Home Integration for Assistant-Enabled Devices https://t.co/Cw9wYDWIKA https://t.co/09CXg0kkkt 4 hours ago

iPhoneinCanada

iPhone in Canada Google Suspends Xiaomi Mi Home Integration for Assistant-Enabled Devices https://t.co/Cw9wYDWIKA https://t.co/09CXg0kkkt 4 hours ago

