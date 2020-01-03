Google suspends Xiaomi integration with its home products after a user reported seeing footage from random people's homes, including a sleeping baby

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services, after a user who connected a Xiaomi camera to his Google Home Hub said he could see into other people's homes.

· The owner of a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP home ... · Google has blocked Xiaomi integration with some of its hardware and services, after a user who connected a Xiaomi camera to his Google Home Hub said he could see into other people's homes.· The owner of a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p Smart IP home security camera posted on Reddit that they could see stills from strangers' homes when 👓 View full article

