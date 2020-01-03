Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Samsung sold almost 7 million Galaxy 5G phones in 2019

9to5Google Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
With the 5G rollout steadily picking up pace, Samsung has announced that it sold almost 7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones in 2019 alone.

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The post Samsung sold almost 7 million Galaxy 5G phones in 2019 appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report [Video]Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.