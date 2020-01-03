|
[Update: A51/A71 get global launch] Samsung Galaxy A71 goes official giving us a minor taste of the S11 design
|
|
Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Samsung has quietly unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A71, which based upon its design could give us a better idea of just what the upcoming Galaxy S11 may look like in the flesh.
more…
--------------------
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:
The post [Update: A51/A71 get global launch] Samsung Galaxy A71 goes official giving us a minor taste of the S11 design appeared first on 9to5Google.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this