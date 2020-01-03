Global  

[Update: A51/A71 get global launch] Samsung Galaxy A71 goes official giving us a minor taste of the S11 design

9to5Google Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Samsung has quietly unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A71, which based upon its design could give us a better idea of just what the upcoming Galaxy S11 may look like in the flesh.

[Update: More renders] Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak shows off S Pen, multiple colors, S11-like design

For the past few months, leaks have been going around regarding Samsung’s new “Lite” phones. Today, we’re getting some official-looking renders of the...
Alleged Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaks hinting at key design changes, features

An alleged user manual for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has leaked, which drops major hints about key design changes and potential upcoming device...
