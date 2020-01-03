Win a mystery bag to celebrate the launch of Processor, a new newsletter from Dieter Bohn

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Photo by Avery White / The Verge



It’s a new year, and CES 2020 is about to start, bringing with it a whole bunch of new gadgets that you’ll probably want to buy. But you know what’s better than buying new stuff? Getting new stuff for free!



We here at The Verge would like to help: we’ve filled a mystery bag full of cool gadgets and gizmos that we’ll be giving away to one lucky reader to celebrate the launch of Processor, Dieter’s newly revamped newsletter.



"Subscribe to Processor, and you could win free stuff"



To enter, simply subscribe to Processor by logging into the widget below! Already a subscriber of either Processor or the old Command Line newsletter? Just log in with the email address you already use to subscribe, and you’ll automatically be entered as well! *(**N...* Photo by Avery White / The VergeIt’s a new year, and CES 2020 is about to start, bringing with it a whole bunch of new gadgets that you’ll probably want to buy. But you know what’s better than buying new stuff? Getting new stuff for free!We here at The Verge would like to help: we’ve filled a mystery bag full of cool gadgets and gizmos that we’ll be giving away to one lucky reader to celebrate the launch of Processor, Dieter’s newly revamped newsletter."Subscribe to Processor, and you could win free stuff"To enter, simply subscribe to Processor by logging into the widget below! Already a subscriber of either Processor or the old Command Line newsletter? Just log in with the email address you already use to subscribe, and you’ll automatically be entered as well! *(**N...* 👓 View full article

