Bring home the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55 shipped (Reg. $70)

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for *$55 shipped*. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, this is matching the listing we saw over the Cyber Monday holiday and the weeks leading up to Christmas as one of the best prices we have ever tracked. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Nintendo’s Pro Controller is easily a must-have for anyone playing navigation intensive titles like Breath of the Wild. It ships with everything you need to get going including built-in amiibo support, HD rumble and one of the more comfortable controller layouts available for Nintendo Switch. More details below. more…

