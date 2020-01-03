9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Benjamin and Zac kick off 2020 with rumors about a Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 5, new perks for Apple Store staff, the first Made for iPhone external flash, HBO’s former chief signing an exclusive deal with Apple TV+, Apple’s surprise agreement with Imagination Technologies, and the latest iPad Pro and iPhone 12 rumors.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.
*Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs:* Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/01/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-01-03-2020.mp3
