9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors

9to5Mac Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Benjamin and Zac kick off 2020 with rumors about a Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 5, new perks for Apple Store staff, the first Made for iPhone external flash, HBO’s former chief signing an exclusive deal with Apple TV+, Apple’s surprise agreement with Imagination Technologies, and the latest iPad Pro and iPhone 12 rumors.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

*Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs:* Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/01/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-01-03-2020.mp3

Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

On the show today: Google suspended home integration for Xiaomi products after user is able to see a stranger's camera feed; OnePlus to debut a disappearing camera at CES; Apple hires ex-HBO CEO to..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO [Video]Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO

Apple signs an exclusive production deal with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler to produce new content for its streaming service Apple TV+.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Apple reportedly planning PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch Series 5

A brief mention in an unspecified Apple product database has sparked speculation that a PRODUCT(RED) version of the Apple Watch may soon be released.
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5Mac

How to pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone, and unlock all of the Watch's features

How to pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone, and unlock all of the Watch's features· *To pair an Apple Watch with your iPhone, you'll need to download the Watch app, which is free in the App Store.* · *Before you pair your Watch and iPhone,...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5MacMacworld

Appleshare3

Apple share 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors - 9to5Mac https://t.co/PX5SCyvov2 5 minutes ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors;… https://t.co/t9TyL3ASro 19 minutes ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/6MIj8LrAjg https://t.co/9OJCTZ0Gfo 20 minutes ago

BouwerThinus

thinus bouwer RT @iPhone_News: 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/FvHz6mOU7L 27 minutes ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/FvHz6mOU7L 29 minutes ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5mac: 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/8dQaApSlqr with @apollozac an… 40 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/8dQaApSlqr with… https://t.co/6C8SqWETa6 44 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek 9to5Mac Happy Hour 258: Red Apple Watch, Apple TV+ taps HBO chief, iPhone 12 rumors https://t.co/ed3JyWSrk4 https://t.co/DPh1rH5UWp 46 minutes ago

