Carlos Ghosn's escape plane reportedly also ferried gold for Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro**

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *A plane likely used by Carlos Ghosn to escape Japan via Turkey is suspected of assisting in a gold trade involving Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported Friday. *

· *MNG Holdings was recruited to ferry gold between Turkey and Caracas last year, according to flight records. *

· *Turkey has detained seven people in... **· *A plane likely used by Carlos Ghosn to escape Japan via Turkey is suspected of assisting in a gold trade involving Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported Friday. *· *MNG Holdings was recruited to ferry gold between Turkey and Caracas last year, according to flight records. *· *Turkey has detained seven people in 👓 View full article

