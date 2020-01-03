Global  

Carlos Ghosn's escape plane reportedly also ferried gold for Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020
Carlos Ghosn's escape plane reportedly also ferried gold for Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro**

· *A plane likely used by Carlos Ghosn to escape Japan via Turkey is suspected of assisting in a gold trade involving Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported Friday. *
· *MNG Holdings was recruited to ferry gold between Turkey and Caracas last year, according to flight records. *
· *Turkey has detained seven people in...
News video: Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference 00:33

 Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from Japan. That's where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct. The circumstances...

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

· Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance...
Turkey Questions Pilots About Carlos Ghosn’s Escape From Japan

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief, fled Japan to avoid trial and arrived in Lebanon this week.
