Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad X1 laptops include optional privacy screens

engadget Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ahead of CES, Lenovo is refreshing its flagship X1 laptop lineup. The company last updated the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga this past August, so there aren't any drastic redesigns this time around. Like the previous generation models, the updated l...
Recent related news from verified sources

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 gets Comet Lake power

Lenovo's famously durable, yet lightweight ThinkPad X1 Carbon reaches its 8th generation with even more power and safety features. When the newest models start...
PC World

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Yoga gets a bright display option and Intel's latest CPUs

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a premium corporate laptop with 360-degree hinge, and it moves into its 5th generation with the 10th generation of Intel Core...
PC World

