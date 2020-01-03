Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be fired

The Verge Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be firedPhoto by Karen Ducey/Getty Images

At least two Amazon employees pushing for the company to take stronger action on climate change received notices from their employer warning that they could be fired for speaking to the press. The workers are part of the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which published a letter last April calling on the e-commerce giant to adopt a company-wide plan to address climate change. The letter was signed by more than 8,700 employees.

The Washington Post reported on January 2nd that at least two employees who made comments to media criticizing Amazon’s environmental impact in October were told that they violated the company’s communications policy. One of those employees, Maren Costa, a user experience principal designer at Amazon, was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies 01:07

 Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Amazon Accused Of Threatening To Fire Some Workers [Video]Moneywatch: Amazon Accused Of Threatening To Fire Some Workers

Amazon says employees are encouraged to suggest improvements through existing internal channels.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:23Published

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change [Video]Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change

Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon employees say they were threatened for climate change criticism

Two Amazon employees who spoke out against the company's environmental policies say they were threatened with termination if they continue to violate the...
engadget Also reported by •WebProNewsBusiness InsiderSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsbizjournalsSpace DailyE! Online

It sure looks like Amazon is retaliating against employee activists now, too

"Just following policy" has to be the weakest of all weak sauce defenses. But sure enough, that's what Amazon is claiming following the news that it's...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsingh1

Ron (Randeep) Singh Amazon employees who spoke out about #ClimateChange could be fired. https://t.co/MFDkqWeLFA via @Verge 27 minutes ago

jameschurchman

jameschurchman RT @DaveLeeBBC: Inbox: Amazon employees who spoke out about the firm’s environmental credentials say they have been threatened with losing… 37 minutes ago

40deuce

Sheldon Levine Amazon reportedly threatened to fire employees who spoke out against company policies https://t.co/xUn0rrkSfE I lov… https://t.co/ZpHNLDb2th 1 hour ago

PUCKFOUSE

Pamela Kittelson "Amazon has talked a big climate game while helping the very industries fueling catastrophe. And now, it’s threaten… https://t.co/wmmfJVDKhp 1 hour ago

GISTspace

Dr Mairéad de Róiste RT @re_sieber: Platform economies in the Anthropocene. Just bc it's in the "cloud" doesn't mean it's GHG-free, even if platforms want you t… 1 hour ago

thomaspower

Thomas Power Amazon employees who spoke out about #ClimateChange could be fired cc @GretaThunberg https://t.co/ck9fcf2KD4 1 hour ago

Travellersexpe1

اخبار اون لاين Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be fired – The Verge https://t.co/sI9vwIKrW1 https://t.co/LQJQVkmz2i 1 hour ago

diegoplus

Plus Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be fired https://t.co/ts9axoDQfO #tech #feedly 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.