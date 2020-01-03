Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be fired
Friday, 3 January 2020
At least two Amazon employees pushing for the company to take stronger action on climate change received notices from their employer warning that they could be fired for speaking to the press. The workers are part of the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which published a letter last April calling on the e-commerce giant to adopt a company-wide plan to address climate change. The letter was signed by more than 8,700 employees.
The Washington Post reported on January 2nd that at least two employees who made comments to media criticizing Amazon’s environmental impact in October were told that they violated the company’s communications policy. One of those employees, Maren Costa, a user experience principal designer at Amazon, was...
Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you...