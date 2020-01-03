Amazon employees who spoke out about climate change could be fired

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images



At least two Amazon employees pushing for the company to take stronger action on



The Washington Post reported on January 2nd that at least two employees who made comments to media criticizing Amazon’s environmental impact in October were told that they violated the company’s communications policy. One of those employees, Maren Costa, a user experience principal designer at Amazon, was... Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty ImagesAt least two Amazon employees pushing for the company to take stronger action on climate change received notices from their employer warning that they could be fired for speaking to the press. The workers are part of the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which published a letter last April calling on the e-commerce giant to adopt a company-wide plan to address climate change. The letter was signed by more than 8,700 employees.The Washington Post reported on January 2nd that at least two employees who made comments to media criticizing Amazon’s environmental impact in October were told that they violated the company’s communications policy. One of those employees, Maren Costa, a user experience principal designer at Amazon, was... 👓 View full article

