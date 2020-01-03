Global  

How to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards online

The Verge Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Photo by: Todd Antony/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Awards season is kicking off this Sunday, January 5th, with the 77th Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as an indicator of how the rest of the awards ceremonies, particularly the Oscars, might play out. Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes cover both film and television.

Streaming is an important theme going into this round of awards, and Netflix has dominated both categories. For motion pictures, The Irishman was nominated for five awards, The Two Popes is up for four, and Marriage Story snagged six, making it the most-nominated film. Television series The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nominations each, tying with HBO’s C...
News video: 2020 Golden Globe Awards Preparation

2020 Golden Globe Awards Preparation 01:19

 ET Canada’s Sangita Patel takes you behind the scenes of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards preparation, from the red carpet rollout to a look inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

