How to change your email signature on an iPhone in 3 simple steps Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *You can easily change your email signature on your iPhone by customizing the Mail app's settings to your preferences. *

· * You can also delete the signature line entirely and have your emails sent as you typed them with nothing added.*

· * iPhone email signature lines can serve as a way to help you share important... · *You can easily change your email signature on your iPhone by customizing the Mail app's settings to your preferences. *· * You can also delete the signature line entirely and have your emails sent as you typed them with nothing added.*· * iPhone email signature lines can serve as a way to help you share important 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources How to change the default email account on your iPhone in 4 steps · You can easily change your default email account on an iPhone through the device's Mail settings. · The iPhone automatically sets the first email account...

Business Insider 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this