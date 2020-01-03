Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to change your email signature on an iPhone in 3 simple steps

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
How to change your email signature on an iPhone in 3 simple steps· *You can easily change your email signature on your iPhone by customizing the Mail app's settings to your preferences. *
· * You can also delete the signature line entirely and have your emails sent as you typed them with nothing added.*
· * iPhone email signature lines can serve as a way to help you share important...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How to change the default email account on your iPhone in 4 steps

How to change the default email account on your iPhone in 4 steps· You can easily change your default email account on an iPhone through the device's Mail settings.  · The iPhone automatically sets the first email account...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.