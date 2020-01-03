Impossible Foods is teasing a major announcement coming next week, and it's likely to be a plant-based pork sausage

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *Between the Impossible Whopper and the launch of Impossible Foods beef in grocery stores, Impossible Foods had a huge 2019.*

· *In 2020, Impossible Foods is poised for even more — the company is teasing "very tasty news" coming on Tuesday, January 7.*

· *It's not clear what exactly is coming next from Impossible Foods,... · *Between the Impossible Whopper and the launch of Impossible Foods beef in grocery stores, Impossible Foods had a huge 2019.*· *In 2020, Impossible Foods is poised for even more — the company is teasing "very tasty news" coming on Tuesday, January 7.*· *It's not clear what exactly is coming next from Impossible Foods, 👓 View full article

