Impossible Foods is teasing a major announcement coming next week, and it's likely to be a plant-based pork sausage

Friday, 3 January 2020
Impossible Foods is teasing a major announcement coming next week, and it's likely to be a plant-based pork sausage· *Between the Impossible Whopper and the launch of Impossible Foods beef in grocery stores, Impossible Foods had a huge 2019.*
· *In 2020, Impossible Foods is poised for even more — the company is teasing "very tasty news" coming on Tuesday, January 7.*
· *It's not clear what exactly is coming next from Impossible Foods,...
