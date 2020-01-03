Save 20% on Klipsch’s T5 True Wireless Earphones at an Amazon low of $128

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for *$127.72 shipped*. Having dropped from $160, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll still pay the list price of $199 directly from Klipsch and at B&H. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds themselves. Feature-wise, Klipsch T5 sports eight hours of battery life per charge, or up to 24 with the case. Patented oval ear tips are said to provide extra comfort as well as an excellent seal for noise isolation, and you’ll be sure to find the company’s usual audio fidelity. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.



