Nordstrom Rack’s ASICS Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having an ASICS Flash Sale that’s offering *up to 60% off* popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Boost your next workout with the men’s Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to just *$40* and originally were priced at $70. These shoes are great for hiking, running, training, walking, and much more. They feature a gel cushioned insole for support and comfort. Plus, its breathable mesh material helps to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

more…

The post Nordstrom Rack’s ASICS Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles appeared first on 9to5Toys.
