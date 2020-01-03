Ryobi’s 20-inch 40V electric snow blower is $299 in today’s Green Deals, more

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for *$299 shipped*. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.



