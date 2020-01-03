Global  

> >

Ryobi’s 20-inch 40V electric snow blower is $299 in today’s Green Deals, more

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for *$299 shipped*. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

more…

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast 01:03

 Today is looking okay with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower/mid 30s. A weak disturbance will be passing through tonight bringing the chance of a few flurries. Lows will be around 20. This weekend, Saturday looks quiet with highs in the lower 30s, but we could see a little snow on Sunday...

