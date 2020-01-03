iPhone XS 64GB is down to $650 shipped in unlocked condition (Reg. $900)

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

DailySteals offers the factory unlocked iPhone XS 64GB in Space Gray for *$649.99 shipped* when promo code *DSIPHONEXS *is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $900 at most retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a match of our holiday mention as well as the best price we’ve seen in unlocked condition. iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices hitting the market late last year, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.



