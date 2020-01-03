Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This $30 Lowepro hauls a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR (Save 40%)

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Adorama via Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack for *$29.99 shipped*. Matched by Adorama direct and via eBay. That’s $20 off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a drone, MacBook, iPad, and DSLR camera, this backpack is ready to tote it all. When it comes to MacBooks, Apple’s new 16-inch Pro will fit alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. The drone storage portion of this bag is made with DJI Phantom in mind, but other models are likely to fit without a hitch. There’s also space for five drone batteries helping keep you airborne for an extended period. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post This $30 Lowepro hauls a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR (Save 40%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple YES, Microsoft NO [Video]Apple YES, Microsoft NO

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytApple iPad Pro:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 13:22Published

🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥 [Video]🔥APPLE DEALS! 🔥

**CHECK OUT THE DEALS**16" MacBook Pro $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/37IVY7jBest Buy: https://bit.ly/35xlJ8KMacBook Air $200 Off!Amazon: https://amzn.to/2XQCyZLBest Buy: https://bit.ly/2OnOjDHApple..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 05:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Take $199 off select 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at Amazon

Amazon is currently taking *up to $199 off* Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, returning prices to Black Friday levels to end the year. Some listings will see the...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Mashable

Shop for New Year's Deals on Apple Products Including MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad, and More

As 2019 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple products and accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.