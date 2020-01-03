This $30 Lowepro hauls a 16-inch MacBook, iPad Pro, drone, and DSLR (Save 40%)

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Adorama via Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack for *$29.99 shipped*. Matched by Adorama direct and via eBay. That’s $20 off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a drone, MacBook, iPad, and DSLR camera, this backpack is ready to tote it all. When it comes to MacBooks, Apple’s new 16-inch Pro will fit alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. The drone storage portion of this bag is made with DJI Phantom in mind, but other models are likely to fit without a hitch. There’s also space for five drone batteries helping keep you airborne for an extended period. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…



