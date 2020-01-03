An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· DoFasting is an app that claims to help people stay on track with intermittent fasting and, ultimately, lose weight.

· The app has come under fire on social media, with some critics saying it promotes eating disorders and self-harm.

· DoFasting is an app that claims to help people stay on track with intermittent fasting and, ultimately, lose weight.· The app has come under fire on social media, with some critics saying it promotes eating disorders and self-harm.· Intermittent fasting has recently become a dieting fad endorsed by celebrities and tech

Tweets about this Michael Lisse An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/VvnvG2zjFQ 25 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/Z8zzKEV3wE 45 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/EzSi9qUzr0 45 minutes ago Remedy from Nature RT @businessinsider: An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders ht… 51 minutes ago Business Insider An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders https://t.co/ObMwlKS0z6 54 minutes ago