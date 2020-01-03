Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders

Business Insider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders· DoFasting is an app that claims to help people stay on track with intermittent fasting and, ultimately, lose weight. 
· The app has come under fire on social media, with some critics saying it promotes eating disorders and self-harm.
· Intermittent fasting has recently become a dieting fad endorsed by celebrities and tech...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlisse

Michael Lisse An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/VvnvG2zjFQ 25 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/Z8zzKEV3wE 45 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders… https://t.co/EzSi9qUzr0 45 minutes ago

RemedyNatura

Remedy from Nature RT @businessinsider: An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders ht… 51 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders https://t.co/ObMwlKS0z6 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.