Snapchat dropped over $160M on deepfake maker AI Factory for recent video feature

Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
You’re not officially in 2020 until you’ve been acquainted with deepfakes, those misleading videos that replace one subject with another using artificial neural networks.
While some have already used this technology to deceive the masses, Snapchat recently spent over $160 million on its own deepfake technology for hopefully less deceptive purposes.
