Bonobos New Year Sale offers extra 40% off clearance items from just $17

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Bonobos updates your wardrobe during its New Year’s Sale offering an *extra 40% off* clearnace items with promo code *GOTCHA* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look the men’s Stretch Washed Chinos that are on sale for *$47* and originally were priced at $98. You can choose from an array of color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. Style these pants with t-shirts, polos, dress shirts, flannels, and more. Better yet, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort and also have a straight hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Bonobos customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

The post Bonobos New Year Sale offers extra 40% off clearance items from just $17 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
