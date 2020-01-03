Global  

This wireless power startup says it can charge your phone using only radio waves

The Verge Friday, 3 January 2020
Image: Guru

True wireless power transmission, without cords or charging mats, has been a white whale for the technology industry for decades. But a new startup based out of the California Institute of Technology claims it’s figured out how to pull it off in a way that is small, cheap, and efficient enough to be commercialized. Called Guru, the company has built a wireless charging system that transmits electricity using high-frequency radio waves, specifically the millimeter wave (mmWave) variety that underpins burgeoning 5G cell networks in the US.

Next week at CES, Guru is unveiling three prototype charging products it wants to develop in partnership with electronics manufacturers, but the company gave The Verge an early look at the technology...
