This wireless power startup says it can charge your phone using only radio waves

True wireless power transmission, without cords or charging mats, has been a white whale for the technology industry for decades. But a new startup based out of the California Institute of Technology claims it’s figured out how to pull it off in a way that is small, cheap, and efficient enough to be commercialized. Called Guru, the company has built a wireless charging system that transmits electricity using high-frequency radio waves, specifically the millimeter wave (mmWave) variety that underpins burgeoning 5G cell networks in the US.



