Official Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex and Strategy Guides from $13

9to5Toys Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokemon Sword and Shield: Official Galar Region Pokedex book for *$13*. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally $25, it has sold for closer to $20 at Amazon lately and is now at the all-time low of $17.50. Today’s deal is an additional $5 off and the best price we have ever tracked. As the name suggests, this is the official Pokedex for the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It contains detailed profiles of the Pokemon in that region including legendary and Gigantamax creatures, items, move sets and more. Rated 4+ stars. More Pokemon deals below. more…

