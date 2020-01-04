Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Police nab escaped 'dangerous criminal' after two months on the run

News24 Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The suspect, who was arrested by police outside Tzaneen, was one of four escapees from the Hoedspruit Police Station in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: OK Magazine - Published < > Embed
News video: REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In ‘How To Survive A Murder’ Limited Series

REELZ Documents Small Town Killing In ‘How To Survive A Murder’ Limited Series 01:00

 REELZ will delve into a vicious small town killing in the upcoming limited series How to Survive a Murder. Episodes one and two of the program are set to air on Friday, January 10th at 9ET / 6PT, and episodes three and four will air the following Friday, January 17. In 2016, Massachusetts...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police 'Investigation' Technique May Have Triggered Man's Suicide [Video]Police 'Investigation' Technique May Have Triggered Man's Suicide

A Seattle police officer apparently used a ruse "for fun" to track down a hit-and-run suspect. And according to Newser, the effort seems to have seriously backfired. Two officers approached a West..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Buddhist monk kills two teenagers after crashing into them 'while drunk driving' [Video]Buddhist monk kills two teenagers after crashing into them 'while drunk driving'

A Buddhist monk was arrested after allegedly crashing and killing two teenagers while drunk driving. Noppadon Naononthong, 52, was returning from a pharmacy when he began overtaking a car in Khon..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French delivery man's death sparks debate over controversial police restraint technique

Cédric Chouviat, a 42-year-old French delivery man, died on January 5 from a heart attack that he suffered when he was arrested by police in Paris two days...
France 24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.