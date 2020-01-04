Global  

Indie Apple Watch developer donating all proceeds to help battle the Australian bushfires

Saturday, 4 January 2020
The developer behind widely popular Apple Watch applications like Chirp, Nano for Reddit, and MiniWiki is giving 100% of the proceeds from this weekend’s sales to help combat the widespread bushfires in Australia.

