Indie Apple Watch developer donating all proceeds to help battle the Australian bushfires Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The developer behind widely popular Apple Watch applications like Chirp, Nano for Reddit, and MiniWiki is giving 100% of the proceeds from this weekend’s sales to help combat the widespread bushfires in Australia.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post Indie Apple Watch developer donating all proceeds to help battle the Australian bushfires appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tim Cook says Apple will donate to relief efforts for widespread bushfires in Australia Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company will donate to relief efforts for the bushfires currently burning throughout Australia. Cook made the...

9to5Mac 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this