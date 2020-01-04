Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This week’s top stories: Pixel 4’s ongoing problems, One UI 2.0 features, Chrome for Android Tab Groups

9to5Google Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories:* we go over the major problems the Google Pixel 4 has even after two monthly updates, we collect the best features of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, Chrome for Android tries out a new UI for Tab Groups, and more.

more…

--------------------

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The post This week’s top stories: Pixel 4’s ongoing problems, One UI 2.0 features, Chrome for Android Tab Groups appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals [Video]The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals

One in three Americans would give up sex for a year to instantly reach their fitness goals, according to new research.  A new survey of 2,000 Americans also found a quarter of respondents are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Harry Styles' Fine Line maintains US number one for second consecutive week [Video]Harry Styles' Fine Line maintains US number one for second consecutive week

Harry Styles' Fine Line maintains US number one for second consecutive week The singer's second solo album 'Fine Line' held on to the number one position on the Billboard charts after it earned 89,000..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 case design, 2020 iPad Pro leak, Apple Maps, more

*In this week’s top stories: *The first alleged iPhone 12 case designs leak, iPhone demand, sleeper iOS 13 features, and more. Read on for all of this...
9to5Mac

This week’s top stories: Bubbles in Google Messages, early Pixel 4a and Galaxy S20+ renders

*In this week’s top stories:* Google Messages update brings Android 11’s “Bubbles” feature, the Google Pixel 4a makes its first visual debut, and renders...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.