Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone will probably be announced February 11

The Verge Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
If you’re eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S11, then go ahead and mark February 11 in your diary. According to a newly-leaked promo, this looks to be the date for Samsung’s next “Unpacked” press event, which last year was the occasion for the company to unveil the Galaxy S10.

The promo was downloaded as an unlisted video on Samsung’s official Vimeo account by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers and first spotted by Twitter user @water8192.

The 15-second clip doesn’t give much away. There are just two mysterious oblong shapes pressing through a sheet of material in place of the letter A’s in the word “Galaxy.” One shape is more rectangular and the other more square, perhaps suggesting that Samsung will unveil both a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy S11 to be revealed in February

Samsung Galaxy S11 to be revealed in February 00:22

 Samsung Galaxy S11 To Be Revealed In February

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report [Video]Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may feature even bigger camera bump Report

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019 [Video]Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more Top 5 sartphones of 2019

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Galaxy S11 series receives Bluetooth certification

Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) Samsung is reportedly planning to roll out its next-gen Galaxy S11 series phones along with Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11 and now the phones...
Sify

Samsung to launch ‘clamshell’ foldable phone in February

Samsung to launch ‘clamshell’ foldable phone in FebruarySeoul: Samsung is likely to release a new foldable smartphone that folds like a clam in February before the upcoming release of its flagship Galaxy S11 next...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.