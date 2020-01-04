Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone will probably be announced February 11

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If you’re eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S11, then go ahead and mark February 11 in your diary. According to a newly-leaked promo, this looks to be the date for Samsung’s next “Unpacked” press event, which last year was the occasion for the company to unveil the Galaxy S10.



The promo was downloaded as an unlisted video on Samsung’s official Vimeo account by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers and first spotted by Twitter user @water8192.



The 15-second clip doesn't give much away. There are just two mysterious oblong shapes pressing through a sheet of material in place of the letter A's in the word "Galaxy." One shape is more rectangular and the other more square, perhaps suggesting that Samsung will unveil both a...


