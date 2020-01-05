Samsung to reveal new devices on February 11 -- Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S11?

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Having just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung is gearing up for another couple of announcements -- possibly the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2. There have also been suggestions that one of the announcements could relate to the Galaxy S20. The company has officially announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco on February 11. Promised are "new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences". See also: Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak: three screen sizes across five models, including a…


