Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website, posting an image of Trump being punched in the face

Business Insider Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website, posting an image of Trump being punched in the face· A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website on Saturday with an image of Trump being punched in the face alongside pro-Iranian messages.
· As of Sunday morning, The Federal Depository Library Program's (FDLP) website was down and the message had been removed from its main page....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani 00:38

 US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. He abetted terrorism and violence throughout the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iranian hackers deface US government library website

Iranian hackers deface US government library websiteHackers claiming to be from Iran defaced and placed a pro-Iranian message and a bloodied image of US president Donald Trump being punched in the face on the...
WorldNews

US govt website briefly defaced by 'Iranian hackers'

Washington, Jan 5 (IANS) The website of a US government agency was briefly defaced by a group calling itself "Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers".
Sify Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.