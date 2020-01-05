A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website, posting an image of Trump being punched in the face

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website on Saturday with an image of Trump being punched in the face alongside pro-Iranian messages.

· A group claiming to be from Iran hacked and defaced a US government agency website on Saturday with an image of Trump being punched in the face alongside pro-Iranian messages.· As of Sunday morning, The Federal Depository Library Program's (FDLP) website was down and the message had been removed from its main page.



