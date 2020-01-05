Global  

Samsung details its stunning bezel-less 8K TV

The Verge Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Image: Samsung

The bezel-less TV from Samsung is indeed a real product being announced here at CES 2020. However, it’s only available in an 8K set that’s guaranteed to be very expensive. I would’ve loved to see a step-down 4K model to make this gorgeous design attainable for more people, but it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that getting the “infinity display” means you’ll have to opt for the nicest TV in Samsung’s entire 2020 lineup. Pricing isn’t yet being disclosed, nor is a release date; Samsung’s new TVs usually ship by spring, however.

Samsung Korea spilled the details a little prematurely with a press release; Samsung is holding its TV-focused First Look event on Sunday evening in Las Vegas.

The new QLED 8K uses 99 percent of its front...
