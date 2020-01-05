Global  

Twitter users are slamming a World War 3 themed video game after it used the American-Iranian conflict to promote its product

Business Insider Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Twitter users are slamming a World War 3 themed video game after it used the American-Iranian conflict to promote its product

· Twitter users are complaining after a World War Three themed video game used the American-Iran conflict to promote its product on social media.
· "Conflict of Nations: World War Three" published and ad on Twitter with the caption: "Iran starting World War 3? Simulate any #WWIII scenario you can think of in Conflict of...
