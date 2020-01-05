Global  

This is how IKEA’s smart blinds work with HomeKit on iOS and through Siri

9to5Mac Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
After missing its initial deadline, IKEA has slowly and quietly started rolling out HomeKit support to tis FYRTUR and KADRILJ smart blinds. As that rollout continues, HomeKit Authority has gotten the opportunity to go hands-on with IKEA’s HomeKit integration, and it looks to have been worth the wait.

The post This is how IKEA's smart blinds work with HomeKit on iOS and through Siri appeared first on 9to5Mac.
