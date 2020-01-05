Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)

Business Insider Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.
· The third *installment* of the *Star Wars* sequel trilogy brought in $33.7 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $450.8 million.
· However, it's still behind what "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office [Video]'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion [Video]Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker worldwide box office collection: Film to cross 600 million dollar mark soon


Indian Express Also reported by •AceShowbizThe WrapNewsday

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Falls 59% in Second Weekend

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Falls 59% in Second WeekendDark Rey in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.' (Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s domestic earnings are down over $100...
geek.com Also reported by •The WrapSFGateNewsdayAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

humandoormatt69

DanTheMan🎸🐺🕷🐉🦇 RT @StarWars_Direct: This timeline shows the newly-designated official years of when the live-action #StarWars movies are set: https://t.co… 6 seconds ago

AmxricanSoldier

gus saw tros x2. RT @getFANDOM: #TheRiseOfSkywalker VFX team drops new details • No Force ghost for #BenSolo was ever made • Billie Lourd played her mothe… 8 seconds ago

DomanClaire

Claire CNK LucasFilles RT @CharlesSoule: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #2 is out *tomorrow*!!! Here’s a preview of five pages from the issue, as Luke Skywalker and Ben So… 13 seconds ago

swen_ryan

Ryan Swen Now watching STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER at Regal L.A. Live. 38 seconds ago

DomanClaire

Claire CNK LucasFilles RT @MarienneMaid: I don’t know guys, I’m starting to think it *wasn’t* a sound business choice to cater to those 50K angry dudes online at… 44 seconds ago

Gus_Cupra_R

Gustavo RT @BAFTA: The nominees in the Special Visual Effects category are: 🎥 1917 🎥 Avengers: Endgame 🎥 The Irishman 🎥 The Lion King 🎥 Star Wars:… 1 minute ago

unxfilm

unexplainablefilm #TheRiseOfSkywalker  VFX team drops new details • No Force ghost for #BenSolo  was ever made • Billie Lourd playe… https://t.co/pQlwXFrLSs 1 minute ago

AmorristaBeta

𝚃𝚊𝚝𝚊 RT @DisneyStudios: Congratulations to BAFTA nominees: Avengers: Endgame, Ford v. Ferrari, Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Toy S… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.