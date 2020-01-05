US announces AI software export restrictions Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The US will impose new restrictions on the export of certain AI programs overseas, including to rival China.



The ban, which comes into force on Monday, is the first to be applied under a 2018 law known as the Export Control Reform Act or ECRA. This requires the government to examine how it can restrict the export of “emerging” technologies “essential to the national security of the United States” — including AI. News of the ban was first reported by Reuters.



"The ban is extremely narrow — a relief for the Ai industry"



