Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

9to5Mac is brought to you by *CleanMyMac X*. Find hidden junk, large old folders, unused apps, and heavy memory consumers. You can also use CleanMyMac X to remove malware, unwanted pop-ups, and virus extensions.



Dark Mode for Mac premiered in macOS Mojave as a simple way to toggle the system appearance from the default bright theme. The new macOS Catalina release is a software update that improves how Dark Mode works with new features.



The new OS version lets you schedule when Dark Mode is activated. This is based on sunset and sunrise by default. There are also ways to quickly toggle between light or dark themes and set specific apps to their own theme. Read on to master Dark Mode for Mac.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post macOS Catalina: How to master Dark Mode for Mac appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

