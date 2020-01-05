Acer's ConceptD 7 Ezel is a laptop for creators with a versatile display and top-shelf parts
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Acer’s ConceptD 7 Ezel is no ordinary line of convertible laptops. It can flip and rotate its display into five different modes from traditional clamshell to tablet, and it’s touch/pen friendly as well. Its stylish design is both beautiful and quiet. The ConceptD 7 is already well-configured, enough so that it was crowned the best content creation laptop of 2019 on our Full Nerd podcast, and the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro takes it up another notch with the highest-end parts available.
Announced Sunday at CES in Las Vegas, the ConceptD 7 Ezel line is one of the latest additions to Acer’s ConceptD PCs and workstations for creators, which were originally introduced last April. These systems are designed for digital-era artists, videographers, designers, and other “creator” types. Acer found these users were often buying gaming PCs for their processing- and graphics-intensive work. The ConceptD line gives them what they want, but in more aesthetically pleasing and office-appropriate designs.