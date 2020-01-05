Global  

SuperTuxKart 1.1 is here -- download the free open source Mario Kart game clone for Linux, Windows, and Mac

betanews Sunday, 5 January 2020
There are many excellent open source software projects these days, such as the Linux kernel, GIMP, and LibreOffice to name a few. But what about games? Yes, there are open source games, one of which is SuperTuxKart. If you aren't familiar, STK is essentially an open source Mario Kart game clone. While it is very popular with Linux users, it is also available for Windows and macOS. Today, SuperTuxKart reaches version 1.1. While it features bug fixes and other improvements, the real star of the update is the addition of a new arena called "Pumpkin Park." "Compared to the previous release… [Continue Reading]
Worldwide Sales for Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion

Worldwide Sales for Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion 00:57

 Spending on Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion. The revenue in 2019 is a jump from the $106.1 billion the industry generated the year before. That is a three percent earnings increase from 2018. 'Fortnite' was the top-earning title last year with $1.8 billion. Most of 2019's spending was thanks to...

