SuperTuxKart 1.1 is here -- download the free open source Mario Kart game clone for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are many excellent open source software projects these days, such as the Linux kernel, GIMP, and LibreOffice to name a few. But what about games? Yes, there are open source games, one of which is SuperTuxKart. If you aren't familiar, STK is essentially an open source Mario Kart game clone. While it is very popular with Linux users, it is also available for Windows and macOS. Today, SuperTuxKart reaches version 1.1. While it features bug fixes and other improvements, the real star of the update is the addition of a new arena called "Pumpkin Park." "Compared to the previous release… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

