Netatmo’s HomeKit smart lock uses physical NFC keys

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Netatmo's HomeKit smart lock uses physical NFC keys

Netatmo just added a door lock to its portfolio of smart home gear. The creatively named Netatmo Smart Door Lock and Keys is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit standard, and it ships with three physical keys that use NFC to instantly and securely unlock the door mechanism when inserted into the lock. If you find yourself without one of the pre-paired keys, you can still unlock the door through the Netatmo Security app, the same app that manages Netatmo’s cameras and smart smoke alarm.

You can add additional NFC keys to the lock, or deactivate lost or stolen keys through the Security app. A key can also be configured to unlock multiple Netatmo Smart Door Locks in the same home or in different locations. Once the key is inserted, the...
