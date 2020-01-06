Global  

HP's Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile for easier tracking on the go

PC World Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
HP’s Elite Dragonfly is already flying high among corporate laptops, proving that you can have a thin, light, and beautiful machine that still offers all the durability and security that IT departments require. Now the Elite Dragonfly is adding more surprises by offering an integrated Tile option. 

Announced Sunday at CES in Las Vegas, the Tile component will be available later in the year for an as-yet-unknown price. It fits into the Elite Dragonfly’s spare M.2 slot and includes its own auxiliary battery, so it can continue to operate even if the laptop loses all power. Tile is developing a browser-based version of the Tile app, so you can track the HP Elite Dragonfly and any other Tile devices from a computer as well as from your phone.  

HP’s updated Elite Dragonfly G2 is the first laptop with a built-in Tile tracker

HP’s updated Elite Dragonfly G2 is the first laptop with a built-in Tile trackerHP’s Elite Dragonfly was a surprisingly great laptop for a business-focused device, and at CES 2020, HP is already announcing an upgraded version: the Elite...
The Verge

HP updates its Elite Dragonfly laptop with 5G and Tile tracking

HP already made waves with far-out claims about its Elite Dragonfly when it launched last year, saying things like it was "lighter than air," and the "world's...
engadget

