HP updates its Elite Dragonfly laptop with 5G and Tile tracking

engadget Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
HP already made waves with far-out claims about its Elite Dragonfly when it launched last year, saying things like it was "lighter than air," and the "world's first business convertible with preinstalled personal wellbeing software." But the company...
HP's Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile for easier tracking on the go

HP’s Elite Dragonfly is already flying high among corporate laptops, proving that you can have a thin, light, and beautiful machine that still offers all the...
PC World

