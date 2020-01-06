Ricky Gervais praised ‘The Morning Show’ in front of Tim Cook … then roasted Apple’s ‘sweatshops in China’

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tonight marks the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and Apple TV+ had three nominations heading into the night. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in attendance at the event in Beverly Hills, California, which is being hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.



After praising the Apple TV+ original “The Morning Show,” Gervais had some pointed remarks about Apple’s manufacturing facilities in China, Amazon, and more.



