Ricky Gervais praised ‘The Morning Show’ in front of Tim Cook … then roasted Apple’s ‘sweatshops in China’

9to5Mac Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tonight marks the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and Apple TV+ had three nominations heading into the night. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in attendance at the event in Beverly Hills, California, which is being hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

After praising the Apple TV+ original “The Morning Show,” Gervais had some pointed remarks about Apple’s manufacturing facilities in China, Amazon, and more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ricky Gervais calls out Tim Cook, Apple TV+: 'Made by a company that runs sweatshops in China'

Seated among the star-studded audience at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards was Apple CEO Tim Cook, and it’s likely he didn’t know what he was in...
SFGate

Tim Cook's personal security and travel expenses surged in 2019 as Trump's trade war with China threatened to gash Apple's profit (AAPL)

Tim Cook's personal security and travel expenses surged in 2019 as Trump's trade war with China threatened to gash Apple's profit (AAPL)· Apple may have spent less on lobbying than its Silicon Valley peers, but the costs of doing business amid a raging trade war with China seem to be partly...
Business Insider

