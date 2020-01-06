Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sports

The Verge Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sportsWhen Asus first showed off a 360Hz gaming monitor last year, it was an April Fools’ prank. At CES 2020, Asus is bringing the real thing: a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor that runs at 360Hz with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Asus is claiming this is the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync, and it’s designed with e-sports and competitive gaming in mind.

144Hz and 240Hz are typical refresh rates found in most gaming-focused monitors, but you might be wondering why you’d even need a 360Hz monitor. Naturally, you’ll need a powerful GPU to reach the types of frame rates where you’ll even notice a difference, and you’ll need to play competitive games like Overwatch or CS:GO to really take advantage of a 360Hz display.

...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Worldwide Sales for Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion [Video]Worldwide Sales for Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion

Spending on Digital Games Reaches $109 Billion. The revenue in 2019 is a jump from the $106.1 billion the industry generated the year before. That is a three percent earnings increase from 2018...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Samsung’s Oh Finds ‘Unfindables’ & Heavy Gamers With ACR [Video]Samsung’s Oh Finds ‘Unfindables’ & Heavy Gamers With ACR

If you are a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare wizard, Cathy Oh may know about it. As global head of marketing and analytics at Samsung Ads, Oh boasts that her employer can see what 45 million owners of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Swift 360Hz, World’s First 360Hz Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Swift 360Hz, World’s First 360Hz Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC TechnologyLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Swift 360Hz, World’s First 360Hz Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology
Business Wire

Following an up to $485 discount, ASUS’ ROG Gaming Smartphone is down to $350

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS ROG 128GB Gaming Android Smartphone for *$349.99 shipped*. Having originally retailed for $900, right now...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

ClassicalTech3

ClassicalTechnology Asus and Nvidia announce 360hz gaming monitor! Watch below https://t.co/HqjefrmHmX 52 minutes ago

itshotshit

itshotshit Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sports https://t.co/P84R6eNEw5 58 minutes ago

matthewwu

Matthew Wu @ #CES2020 💯 Whoa: Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for #esports https://t.co/GwzUQjbZ4a via @Verge 1 hour ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sports When Asus first showed of https://t.co/PS0uqcPbys 2 hours ago

philpauleo

Paul Philleo Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for #esports https://t.co/p1gwb8RGF7 #gamehardware #ces2020 2 hours ago

itsnerdnews

nerdlynews Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sports https://t.co/fHUol3MId7 https://t.co/fZmWmfTd0M 3 hours ago

JimTanous

Jim Tanous RT @pcper: CES 2020: NVIDIA and ASUS Announce World’s First 360Hz Monitor https://t.co/qwkut5MpAV https://t.co/6ByfnleLYA 3 hours ago

pcper

PC Perspective CES 2020: NVIDIA and ASUS Announce World’s First 360Hz Monitor https://t.co/qwkut5MpAV https://t.co/6ByfnleLYA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.