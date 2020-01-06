Nvidia and Asus announce a 360Hz gaming monitor designed for e-sports

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

When Asus first showed off a 360Hz gaming monitor last year, it was an April Fools’ prank. At CES 2020, Asus is bringing the real thing: a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor that runs at 360Hz with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Asus is claiming this is the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync, and it’s designed with e-sports and competitive gaming in mind.



144Hz and 240Hz are typical refresh rates found in most gaming-focused monitors, but you might be wondering why you’d even need a 360Hz monitor. Naturally, you’ll need a powerful GPU to reach the types of frame rates where you’ll even notice a difference, and you’ll need to play competitive games like Overwatch or CS:GO to really take advantage of a 360Hz display.



