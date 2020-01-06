News24.com | It's the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019

Christian Madzivhandila RT @AlexJayZA: It's #MatricResults week. The IEB will release the 2019 Matric results at midnight on Tuesday with the Government schools'… 6 days ago

Alex Jay It's #MatricResults week. The IEB will release the 2019 Matric results at midnight on Tuesday with the Government… https://t.co/4q1gd81N4g 6 days ago

News South Africa https://t.co/WPjeXy3jci | It's the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019 https://t.co/y7BJYMOvXb 6 days ago

Keaton Wenn RT @News24: It's the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019 https://t.co/H6qmNL1kmt https://t.co/QmutTRb8UE 6 days ago

News24 It's the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019 https://t.co/H6qmNL1kmt https://t.co/QmutTRb8UE 6 days ago

Africa Times of News https://t.co/5forg0Lkx9 | It’s the final countdown to matric results for the class of 2019 https://t.co/fPWMENO31U 6 days ago

Sheldon Marco Morais #MatricResults #Matric2019 Get your matric results with @News24 ... It’s the final countdown to matric results for… https://t.co/wBoAFMVtt0 6 days ago